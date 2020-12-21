Ishikawa: Man took father’s corpse from hospital, kept it at home for 6 years

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly keeping the corpse of his father at their residence in Kanazawa City, reports NHK (Dec. 20).

At around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Akihiro Hiraishi, a company employee, telephoned police. “I’ve left my father’s corpse [at our residence],” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence in the Awagasakimachi area found skeletal remains — later confirmed as being that of his father Kazuhiro — lying face-up atop a futon on the first floor.

“I left my father’s body after he died due to costs for a funeral and the fact that I wouldn’t be able to collect his pension if I notified the government office,” the suspect told the Kanazawa-Nishi Police Station in admitting to charges of abandoning a corpse.

In November 2014, Kazuhiro died in a hospital in the prefecture. The suspect then took the body from the hospital and kept it at home until Friday, police said.