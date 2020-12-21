 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ishikawa: Man took father’s corpse from hospital, kept it at home for 6 years

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on December 21, 2020

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly keeping the corpse of his father at their residence in Kanazawa City, reports NHK (Dec. 20).

At around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Akihiro Hiraishi, a company employee, telephoned police. “I’ve left my father’s corpse [at our residence],” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence in the Awagasakimachi area found skeletal remains — later confirmed as being that of his father Kazuhiro — lying face-up atop a futon on the first floor.

Police found skeletal remains in a residence in Kanazawa City on Friday (Twitter)

“I left my father’s body after he died due to costs for a funeral and the fact that I wouldn’t be able to collect his pension if I notified the government office,” the suspect told the Kanazawa-Nishi Police Station in admitting to charges of abandoning a corpse.

In November 2014, Kazuhiro died in a hospital in the prefecture. The suspect then took the body from the hospital and kept it at home until Friday, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »