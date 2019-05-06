Ishikawa: Man lived with corpse of mother for year

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly leaving the corpse likely of his mother in the residence they share in Kanazawa City after she died last year, reports NHK (May 5).

On May 4, the son of Katsuyoshi Nabata, 78, tipped off police after finding the body in the residence of his family, located in the Motogikucho area.

Officers arriving at the residence found the body to have no external wounds. As well, the person appeared to have been dead for at least several months, police said.

Officers subsequently accused Nabata of abandoning a corpse. “After my mother died last June, I left her corpse as is,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

The suspect shares the residence with his mother, aged in her 90s. The suspect’s son, aged in his 40s, arrived from another prefecture on May 4 to celebrate the Golden Week holidays.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.