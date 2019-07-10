Ishikawa cops arrest pair after corpse of infant found in residence

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old male carpenter and his female acquaintance after the corpse of her infant was found in his residence in Kanazawa City, reports TBS News (July 10).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers working off tip arrived at the residence and found the decayed body inside a plastic bag placed in a first-floor storage room of the residence, located in the Nukaotomarumachi area.

According to police, the infant had been dead for at least several months. The gender of the child is not known.

The following morning, police accused Hitoshi Kado and Rie Fukui, a 32-year-old resident of Nonoichi City, of abandoning a corpse. Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said.

Fukui admitted to giving birth to the infant and leaving the body. “I looked after the body on her behalf,” Kado was quoted. “I did something I should not do.”

The matter emerged after Kado consulted with a male neighbor about the body. The neighbor then alerted police.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the crime.