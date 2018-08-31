Ishikawa: Body parts found inside 2 vehicles pulled from bay

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after body parts were found inside two vehicles pulled up during dredging work in Kanazawa City on Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 30).

At around 9:00 a.m., a worker performing the dredging at Kanazawa Port uncovered a white passenger vehicle containing a human head. About four hours later, the lower body of a person was found in green vehicle submerged in the same general area.

Police have not confirmed if the body parts are from the same person. Based on the bones, it is believed the person or persons died several years ago, police said.