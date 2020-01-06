Ishikawa: 2 corpses found on beaches

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Two corpses of unknown gender were discovered on beaches located about 45 kilometers apart on Saturday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 4).

At around 10:30 a.m., a fisherman found one body, that of an adult, face-down on a sandy beach in Oritocho area of Suzu City. The body was clothed in women’s underwear, police said.

About four and a half hours later, a man out for a walk found the second body along a rocky area in the Ozawamachi area of Wajima City. The lower body of the person was unclothed, police said.

Police added that the approximate ages of the persons are unknown. No personal belongings were found near either discovery.

In addition to seeking the causes of death, police are seeking to confirm the identity of the bodies. The cases, which are not believed to be related, are being treated as abandoning a corpse.