‘Irritated’ man not prosecuted for smashing windshield

AICHI (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 28-year-old man for allegedly smashing the windshield of a car driving on a road in Toyoake City earlier this month, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 18).

At just before 1 p.m. on October 16, Takashi Kizaki, of no known occupation, is alleged to have repeatedly pounded on the windshield of the vehicle, driven by a 51-year-old woman from Nagoya, in causing the glass to shatter.

Kizaki, who was accused of causing property damage, admits to the allegations. “Due to [my] poor physical health, I got irritated,” the suspect was quoted.

On Thursday, prosecutors with the Nagoya District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kizaki. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Several minutes before the incident, Kizaki is believed to have run in front of another vehicle, this one driven by a 46-year-old woman from Toyoake, and kicked the front license plate.

Neither woman was hurt in either incident, police said previously.