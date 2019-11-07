 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Iranian national accused of smuggling stimulant drugs inside paint thinner

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 7, 2019

David Rezai (Twitter)
KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a male Iranian national for allegedly smuggling stimulant drugs concealed inside containers of paint thinner, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 6).

According to police, David Rezai, 54, worked with accomplices in smuggling 58 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, concealed inside 36 bottles of paint thinner that arrived at Narita International Airport on July 23.

“I do not clearly recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

The 36 bottles were among 1,152 that arrived inside 192 cardboard boxes. Tokyo Customs officials discovered the contraband six days after the arrival of the shipment.

Customs officials found stimulant drugs concealed inside paint thinner containers in July (Twitter)

Rezai was apprehended after officials let the shipment continue to a residence rented by the suspect. Inside the residence, a test applied to the materials gave a positive result for stimulant drugs.

On August 4, police arrested two suspected accomplices of Rezai. An unspecified amount of stimulant drugs was seized from the suspects, police said.

The seizure is the largest of its kind in the prefecture this year, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

