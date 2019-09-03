Internal affairs ministry staffer not prosecuted over sexual assault of acquaintance’s wife

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a male staff member for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications over the alleged sexual assault of the wife of an acquaintance, reports TBS News (Sept. 3).

In early April, the staff member, aged in his 30s, is alleged to have fondled the woman’s body and forcibly kissed her while visiting the acquaintance’s residence in Taito Ward for a meal.

On June 7, the staff member, who was not named, was sent to prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of indecent assault. “I think I touched [her], but I was drunk so I do not recall [the matter],” the staffer was quoted, according to the Kuramae Police Station.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of the staff member. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.