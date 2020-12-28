Inside job: Nagano postal employee accused of stealing ¥70 million

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 45-year-old postal employee over the alleged theft of 70 million yen from the post office in Saku City employing him, reports NHK (Dec. 20).

At around 2:40 a.m. on December 19, Katsuaki Ishiyama allegedly trespassed into the Saku Post Office and stole the 70 million yen in cash from a safe.

Upon his arrest, Ishiyama admitted to the allegations, police said.

After the incident, a security staff member responded to an alarm and saw that the cash was missing from the safe.

Ishiyama, who lives in Nagano City, surfaced as a person of interest in the case after police examined security camera footage.

Police later located Ishiyama near his residence. Police did reveal that he works at the post office. However, the Shinetsu branch of Japan Post Co. confirmed that he is the head of sales division at the branch.

“It is surprising and regrettable that an employee was arrested,” said a representative of the Shinetsu branch. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who use that post office. We will continue to cooperate with the police investigation.”