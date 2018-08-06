Indian national, 40, accused of molesting girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Indian national over the alleged molestation of a girl earlier this year, a crime he committed after following her from a railway station in Arakawa Ward, reports TBS News (Aug. 6).

At around 10:00 p.m. on June 19, the suspect, a 40-year-old resident of Arakawa, called out to the girl — “You are so cute,” he reportedly said — after spotting her commuting home near JR Nippori Station.

The suspect then invited the girl to a hotel. After she refused, he blocked her path at the ticket gate in front of JR Uguisuidani Station and kissed her and fondled her chest and lower body against her will.

The suspect, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I may have done it, but I don’t remember,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect became a person of interest after an analysis of security camera footage.

The suspect and victim were not acquaintances. In targeting the girl, the suspect followed her from Nippori to Uguisudani stations, a distance of about 1.5 kilometers, police said.