Indian care worker suspected of using ‘hug me’ ruse to molest girls in Kyoto

KYOTO (TR) – Kyoto Prefectural Police have arrested a male Indian care worker who is suspected of molesting multiple school girls in Kyoto City under the false pretense that he wanted to hug them, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

On April 28 and 29, Victor Peterson, 62, allegedly fondled the chests and backs of three girls — two high school students and one university student — on a road near JR Yamashina Station.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance on Monday, Peterson admitted to the carrying out the crime on April 29 but had “no memory” of anything transpiring the day before.

“Hug me”

According to police, Peterson lives in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture. In approaching a victim, he spoke in English. “I want to speak with you,” he said.

After chatting, he requested, “Hug me.” He then wrapped both of his arms around his victim to molest her.

Police used security camera footage to apprehend the suspect. Police are investigating whether he was behind other similar cases in Kyoto and Shiga prefectures that took place between last summer this past spring.