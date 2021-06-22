In Japan, the DVD lives: Cops seize 50,000 illegal porn discs in Osaka

OSAKA (TR) – While many around the world are embracing streaming, the DVD remains a viable medium in Japan — at least when it comes to illegal pornography.

Osaka Prefectural Police have busted one operation over alleged sale of illegal DVDs in Osaka City, reports Fuji News Network (June 22).

According to police, Ryuji Umeda, 49, sold 44 uncensored DVDs to a male customer in his 80s for 11,000 yen from the operation’s headquarters in Higashiyodogawa Ward.

Under the law, the genitalia of the performers in such productions must be obscured with what is known as a mosaic.

Police did not reveal whether Umeda admits to the allegations.

Umeda ran the operation from an apartment. The suspect advertised the business in sports newspapers.

About 10 customers visited each day. The going rate for one disc was 300 yen. During a raid of the operation, police seized about 54,000 illegal DVDs.

Police are now investigating where the revenue from sales went.