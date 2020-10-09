Illegal Thai massage parlor busted for immigration violations

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the manager of an illegal Thai massage parlor in Shinjuku Ward for immigration violations, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 8).

According to police, Keisuke Honda, 57, employed three Thai masseuses who were staying in Japan without proper authorization under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act in June and July.

The three Thai masseuses were also arrested. They told police that they stayed in Japan beyond the time allowed by their visas due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“They were working without my confirming their identities,” Honda told police in admitting to the allegations.

Police also said that the parlor was providing sex in violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

Since starting business in 2012, Honda has accumulated 280 million yen in sales at the parlor and others he manages.