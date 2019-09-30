Illegal pachinko parlor in Dogenzaka funded yakuza

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week busted a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Shibuya Ward that is believed to have funded organized crime, reports TBS News (Sept. 30).

On Saturday, police raided parlor Ruby, located in the Dogenzaka area, and arrested three employees, including manager Kohei Yamashita, 32, on suspicion of providing illegal wagering.

Police also seized 28 pachi suro (or pachinko slot) machines deemed in violation of the law.

In order to prevent a bust by law enforcement, the entrance of Ruby, which did not have a signboard, was outfitted with a security camera to monitor persons coming and going. As well, a new customer required an invitation from an existing customer.

Yamashita and one other employee admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, the third suspect denies the charges, police said.

Police suspect that revenue from Ruby was funneled to a criminal syndicate.