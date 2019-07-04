Illegal Ikebukuro casino targeted high rollers from China

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a casino operating illegally in Toshima Ward that catered to wealthy Chinese tourists, reports TV Asahi (July 4).

According to police, Takahiro Nakano, 42, was the proprietor of the casino, which provided customers with baccarat wagering from inside a multi-tenant building in the Ikebukuro area.

In addition to Nakano, police arrested seven other staff members. Five male and female customers from China were also charged in the case.

Since opening last August, the casino accumulated 110 million yen in sales, police said.

Nakano and five other arrested employees admit to the allegations. Another suspect partially denies the allegations. Meanwhile, the eighth has declined to comment, police said.