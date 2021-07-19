Ikebukuro bar manager ‘not sure’ about sexual assault of female customer

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a bar manager in Toshima Ward over the alleged sexual assault of a female customer, reports TBS News (July 17).

In May, Tsubasa Saigo, 30, allegedly forced the woman, aged in her 20s, to drink several shots of tequila at bar Li’s in the Ikebukuro area.

After the suspect took the woman to his residence by taxi, he is alleged to have forcibly kissed her and fondled her lower body.

“I’m not sure if I did that,” Saigo told police in denying the allegations.

According to police, the incident began while the bar was closed. It was the woman’s first visit to the establishment.

An examination of security camera footage shot near the bar showed the suspect with his arm around the woman as he escorted her into the taxi.