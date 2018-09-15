 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Woman left with serious injuries after stabbing by husband

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 15, 2018

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his wife in Mito City on Friday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 14).

Between around 3:45 p.m. and 4:35 p.m., Shogo Kawakami, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab his wife, 48-year-old Tomoko, in the lower back and other locations of her body.

The woman is currently in serious condition, according to the Mito Police Station.

A 55-year-old man has been accused of stabbing his wife in Mito City on Friday (Twitter)

After the incident, Kawakami fled the scene in his vehicle. Later that same day, police located the vehicle about 50 kilometers away in Kamisu City.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Tokyo Reporter Staff
