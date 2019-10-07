Ibaraki: Woman accused of murdering son in plunge from car park

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman over the killing of her son in a leap from a parking garage in Mito City earlier this year. The suspect survived the fall, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 6).

At around 10:05 a.m. on August 30, Masae Sekiya, held the boy, aged 4 months, in her arms as she leaped from the fifth floor of the garage, which is part of the Aeon Mall shopping center.

The boy suffered a fractured skull and later died. Meanwhile, Sekiya suffered a broken pelvis.

Police accused Sekiya of murder upon her release from the hospital on Sunday. “I wanted to to die together with my child,” the suspect was quoted by the Mito Police Station.