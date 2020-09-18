Ibaraki: Woman, 43, fatally stabs husband during drunken quarrel

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman after the fatal stabbing of her husband at their residence in

Tsuchiura City, reports NHK (Sept. 17).

At around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Junko Ikeda, a company employee, allegedly used a knife to stab her husband, 41-year-old Astsushi, in the chest during a quarrel.

Atsushi was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead about four hours later.



“I did not intend to kill”

Police later arrested Ikeda on suspicion of attempted murder. “We got into a fight while drinking and I stabbed him, but I did not intend to kill,” Ikeda told police in denying the allegations.

The couple has three children. After the incident, Ikeda notified her mother who in turn called the police.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges to murder.