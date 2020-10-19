Ibaraki: Stabbing at Thai restaurant leaves 4 Vietnamese injured

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after four Vietnamese nationals were hurt in a stabbing in Hokota City early Sunday, reports the Ibaraki Shimbun (Oct. 18).

At around 1:30 a.m., six Vietnamese nationals visited the Hokota Police Station seeking help. “There was some trouble at a restaurant, and a stabbing took place,” one of them said.

Of the six, four had wounds to the abdomen, shoulder and head that will require up to three weeks to heal.

According to police, the incident took place at a Thai restaurant in the Kamigama area at 12:45 a.m.

The four injured persons, all technical interns, were a part of a group of five at the restaurant.

The dispute took place with around five persons who spoke a foreign language other than Vietnamese, police said.

After the incident, the five others, who were not acquainted with the Vietnamese, fled the scene. Police are seeking their whereabouts.

The case is being treated as attempted murder.