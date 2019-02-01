Ibaraki: Police shoot, wound knife-wielding intruder in Sakuragawa

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he intruded into a residence in Sakuragawa City on Thursday, reports Kyodo News (Jan. 31).

At around 12:45 a.m., an officer, 56, fired two shots at Mamoru Amagaya, 60, of no known occupation, with one striking him in the left knee, on the premises of the residence. Amagaya was later transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police later accused the suspect has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law

About 30 minutes before the incident, police received a distress from a occupant about “a smashed window” on the property. Two officers arriving at the scene found Amagaya wielding the knife, with a 6-centimeter-long blade, in the garden.

When Amagaya thrust the knife forward, the 56-year-old officer fired the shots in the direction of the suspect’s feet.

“At present, I think that proper use [of force] was utilized,” said Katsumi Kikuchi, the vice-chief of the Sakuragawa Police Station. “Details [of the matter] will be investigated in due course.”