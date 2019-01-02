Ibaraki: Police seek help of public in solving murder of Tsukuba couple

IBARKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in solving the murder of an elderly man and his wife at their residence in Tsububa City one year ago, reports the RV Asahi (Dec. 31).

On the afternoon of January 1, 2018, the bodies of Koichi Kobayashi, 77, and his wife Yoko, 67, were found with wounds to the head on the second floor of their residence, located in the located in the Higashi Hiratsuka area, by a male relative who was to greet them for New Year’s Day.

Upon arrival of the relative, the front door was locked and there were no signs that the interior of the residence had been ransacked, police said at the time.

At a press conference held on December 25, the chief of the Tsukuba-Chuo Police Station said that the couple was last seen alive at a supermarket at around 7:30 p.m. on December 30, 2017.

In another revelation, bloodstains from both Koichi and Yoko were found on the railing of the balcony on the second floor, leading police to believe that the killer escaped via the balcony.

On December 30 of this year, police handed out leaflets with information on the case on passersby of the residence in hopes of locating the killer.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Tsukuba-Chuo Police Station at 029-851-0110.