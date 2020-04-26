 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Police officer dismissed after arrest for sex with teen girl

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on April 26, 2020

IBARAKI (TR) – An Ibaraki Prefectural Police officer arrested for engaging in sex with an underage girl last year has been dismissed, reports TBS News (Apr. 24).

“As a police officer and as an adult, I lacked self-awareness. I am deeply reflecting [upon my actions],” said 42-year-old Katsunori Kondo, who was a sergeant.

On November 16, Kondo allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a middle school student, at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest in March, Chiba Prefectural Police did not reveal whether Kondo, who was accused of violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths, admitted to the allegations.

On April 7, prosecutors with the Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kondo.

Kondo headed a division at the headquarters of the Ibaraki Prefectural Police that handles corruption and fraud cases.

The matter emerged in December when the mother of the girl consulted with police.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »