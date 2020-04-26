Ibaraki: Police officer dismissed after arrest for sex with teen girl

IBARAKI (TR) – An Ibaraki Prefectural Police officer arrested for engaging in sex with an underage girl last year has been dismissed, reports TBS News (Apr. 24).

“As a police officer and as an adult, I lacked self-awareness. I am deeply reflecting [upon my actions],” said 42-year-old Katsunori Kondo, who was a sergeant.

On November 16, Kondo allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl, a middle school student, at a hotel in Chiba Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest in March, Chiba Prefectural Police did not reveal whether Kondo, who was accused of violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths, admitted to the allegations.

On April 7, prosecutors with the Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kondo.

Kondo headed a division at the headquarters of the Ibaraki Prefectural Police that handles corruption and fraud cases.

The matter emerged in December when the mother of the girl consulted with police.