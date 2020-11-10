Ibaraki: Pair nabbed over ’16 murder

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested two persons over the alleged murder of a man whose body was found at his scrap yard in the town of Shirosato four years ago, reports NHK (Nov. 10).

Police have accused Jun Uchida, a 37-year-old resident of Mito City, and another man, 24, of killing and robbing 77-year-old Takei Kudo, who ran a demolition and scrap business at the yard.

Police did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations. Police also did not reveal the identity of the second suspect since he was a minor at the time of the incident.

Kudo lived at the yard with his wife. On the morning of February 1, 2016, she found his body with his face bloodied and head wrapped in adhesive tape.

Police later determined that the cause of death was suffocation due to pressure applied to the neck.

At the time of the incident, Uchida was engaged in dealings with Kudo. In addition to murder, police further allege that Uchida stole about 6 tons of copper wire and other materials worth a total of 1.08 million yen from the yard.

The suspects became persons of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

Last month, police sent the suspects to prosecutors over another theft case that took place just before the murder of Kudo.