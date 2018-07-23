 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Newborn boy left in cardboard box in front of orphanage

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 23, 2018

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a newborn boy was left in front of an orphanage in Tsukuba City on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (July 22).

At around 11:30 p.m., a employee of the orphanage tipped off police after finding the infant wrapped in a towel inside a cardboard box at the front gate of the establishment, police said.

A newborn boy was left at the front of an orphanage in Tsukuba City on Saturday (Twitter)
The infant was then transported to a hospital in fine condition, police said.

The discovery was made after the employee responded to the intercom. An examination of security camera footage shows a person leaving the box at the scene and departing on foot, police said.

