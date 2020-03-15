Ibaraki: Masked man attempts to rob convenience store

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who while wearing a full head mask attempted to rob a convenience store in Kashima City early Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 14).

At around 1:30 a.m., the man approached a female cashier, 50, of the outlet of 7-Eleven, located in the Asahigaoka area, while wielding a knife.

“Money, money,” he reportedly demanded. After she fled to the office in the back of the store, he turned to another female clerk, 75, and said the same thing. “There is none,” she said.

The perpetrator then fled the scene empty-handed. The two employees were not hurt in the incident, police said.

On Saturday, police released security camera footage showing the perpetrator in the store. In addition to the black mask, he was wearing white glasses, white work clothes and black gloves. He stands up to 180 centimeters tall, police said.