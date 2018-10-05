 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Man who fled residence to evade police captured

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 5, 2018

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have captured a man who fled his residence in Chikusei City last month while officers attempted to apprehended him over an assault case, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 3).

At around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Yuki Hirasawa, a 20-year-old company employee, arrived at the residence of his grandparents in Yuki City and requested that they escort him to a police station.

Early on September 26, several police officers visited Hirasawa’s residence in the Ogawa area of Chikusei. While the officers spoke with the his mother, he leaped from the balcony on the second floor and fled.

Police had obtained a warrant for the arrest of the suspect over the assault and injury of another man, 23, at a karaoke parlor on August 16. Two other persons, including Shura Kimura, also 20, have been arrested in that case.

The victim in the incident suffered injuries that required three weeks to heal. Police did not reveal whether Hirasawa has admitted to the allegations.

At the time of his escape, Hirasawa was wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts. He was not wearing shoes, and his wallet and smartphone were left behind.

