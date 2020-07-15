 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Man uses ‘eco-bag’ in Mito convenience store robbery

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 15, 2020

IBARAKI (TR) – He came prepared.

Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who used a reusable bag to carry away cash taken during the robbery of a convenience store in Mito City early Wednesday, reports TBS News (July 15).

At around 2:30 a.m., the perpetrator thrust a knife before a male cashier inside the store. “Open the register,” he demanded.

A man robbed a convenience store in Mito City early Wednesday (Twitter)

After the clerk stuffed about 200,000 yen from the register into a plastic bag, the perpetrator instructed him to move it inside the so-called “eco-bag” he brought with him. He then fled.

In security camera footage released by police, the man is shown wearing glasses, a breathing mask and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the man stands up to 180 centimeters tall, police said.

