Ibaraki: Man, 71, accused of stealing underwear of (not much) younger woman

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in Mito City last week, reports TV Asahi (May 3).

At around noon on May 3, Osamu Takahashi, of no known occupation, allegedly stole three garments hanging out to dry at the residence of a 68-year-old woman.

Takahashi, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, police said.

After the theft, a neighbor of the woman saw Takahashi leaving the premises. The neighbor then pursued the suspect.

After confirming that women’s underwear were in his possession, the neighbor alerted police. Officers arriving at the scene found the three garments in a bag.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.