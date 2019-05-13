Ibaraki: Man, 55, dies after police chase ends in crash

IBARAKI (TR) – A 55-year-old man was killed after he crashed his vehicle into another car while being pursued by police in the town of Yachiyo over the weekend, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 12).

At around 9:30 p.m. on May 11, the vehicle driven by Takashi Yamanaka crossed the center line on National Route 125 and crashed into another car driven by a 24-year-old woman traveling in the opposite direction.

Yamanaka, who suffered injuries over the length of his body, was transported to a hospital where he was confirmed dead. The woman and her 2-year-old son, who was in the back seat, suffered injuries to the chest and head, the Shimotsuma Police Station said.

In security camera footage shot nearby, Yamanaka’s vehicle is shown spinning out of control and into a nearby parking lot after impact with the other car.

Prior to the crash, a patrol car saw Yamanaka’s vehicle pass another vehicle by crossing the center line, which was prohibited in that area. A chase began after the patrol sounded its siren and Yamanaka refused to stop.