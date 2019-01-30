Ibaraki: Man, 55, accused in fatal stabbing of father

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prerfectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the stabbing of his father, who later died, at their residence in Shimotsuma City last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 22).

At around 3:10 p.m. on January 22, Yuichi Mikuni, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 86-year-old Shokichi, in the abdomen and back during an argument.

Shokichi was later transported to a hospital by helicopter. However, he was later confirmed dead, according to the Shimotsuma Police Station.

During the incident, the suspect also stabbed his mother, 83, in the back. However, she was conscious upon transport to the hospital.

After the incident, a neighbor tipped off police. Officers arriving at the scene arrested Mikuni on suspicion of attempted murder. He denies the allegations, police said.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.