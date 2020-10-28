Ibaraki: Man, 48, suspected in stabbing that leaves 2 dead

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police on Tuesday arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a stabbing incident in Hitachiota City that left two persons dead, reports NHK (Oct. 27).

At around 7:40 a.m., Koji Sekine allegedly used a knife to stab Kunio Nemoto, the 59-year-old president of a sales company, in the back at the victim’s residence that also serves as an office.

The suspect as well used a wrench to bash Nemoto in the face. At some point, he also stabbed Nemoto’s father, 89-year-old Noboru, who also lives at the residence.

Both victims were later confirmed dead, police said.

Sekine works at the sales company. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder over the alleged fatal stabbing of Nemoto, he admitted to the allegations. He also admitted to stabbing Noboru.

Police believe that Sekine brought the wrench used in the crime from another location. He likely obtained the knife from the kitchen.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police investigating whether to accuse Sekine of murder over the stabbing of Noboru.