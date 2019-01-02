Ibaraki: Man, 48, accused of murdering teen daughter before slashing own neck

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have accused a 48-year-old man of fatally strangling his daughter before attempting to take his own life in Mito City late last year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Dec. 29.

On the night of November 30, officers arriving at the Shimoonocho area of the Naka River found the body of Haruna Hasuda, an 18-year-old high school student, lying face-up atop some weeds. The girl was confirmed dead soon after.

Shortly thereafter, officers found her father, Keiji, collapsed nearby with gashes to his neck. He was transported to a hospital.

On December 28, police arrested Keiji on suspicion of murder upon his release from the hospital. He admits to the allegations.

Keiji in some way applied pressure to the neck of Haruna in fatally suffocating her at some point between 9:50 a.m. and 9:10 p.m. on the day her body was found, police said.

Keiji then used a knife with a 30-centimeter-long blade to gash his neck in a suicide attempt. The knife was found dropped at the scene.

In coming to the conclusion, police utilized security camera footage taken in the immediate area and other evidence.

A vehicle that Keiji and his daughter are believed to have used to travel to the area was found parked nearby, police said previously.