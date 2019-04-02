Ibaraki: Man, 48, accused in second convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – A 48-year-old man in custody over an alleged robbery of a convenience stores in Saitama Prefecture in January has been accused in a second robbery in Ibaraki Prefecture, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 1).

Early on February 4, Seiji Imamura, of no known occupation, approached the counter of an outlet of Family Mart in Shimotsuma City, Ibaraki. After pulling out a knife, he allegedly threatened a male cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

When the cashier moved to a back room, the suspect fled the scene with the coffee, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, police released security camera footage taken inside the store in seeking help from the public in locating the perpetrator.

Imamura, a resident of Kazo City, Saitama, surfaced as a person of interest after he was arrested for another robbery of a convenience store in January. In that case, he allegedly used a knife to rob a cashier of an outlet of Family Mart in Kazo of 65,000 yen in cash.

According to police, Imamura admits to the allegations in both cases.