Ibaraki: Man, 43, nabbed over fatal assault of acquaintance

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 43-year-old man over the fatal assault of a male acquaintance in Tsukuba City on Wednesday, reports NHK (May 8).

At around 2:45 a.m., Sakae Naoe, an employee in the agriculture industry, is alleged to have repeatedly struck Jiro Kikuchi, 48, in the face on a road in the Kangori area.

According to the Tsukuba-Kita Police Station, Kikuchi was confirmed dead at a hospital about two hours later.

After the incident, Naoe used a pseudonym to tip off police. Upon the arrival of officers, the suspect was present at the scene with the victim, who was unconscious.

Police subsequently accused Naoe of inflicting injury. It was not revealed if the suspect admits to the allegations.

In addition investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to manslaughter, police are seeking to learn the circumstances that led to the assault.