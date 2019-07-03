Ibaraki: Man, 41, accused of forcibly kissing boy

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of indecent assault for allegedly forcibly kissing a 10-year-old boy earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 2).

At around noon on April 6, Takahiro Ogawa, a company employee living in Chikusei City, allegedly grabbed the boy, a sixth-year elementary school student, from behind and shoved him to the ground in an apartment corridor. Then, while straddling the youth, the suspect forcibly kissed him.

The boy was not hurt in the incident, according to the Tsukuba-Chuo Police Station.

Ogawa, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations, police said.

Ogawa and the boy are not acquainted. The suspect became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage shot in the building.