Ibaraki: Man, 35, accused of stabbing parents

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 8, 2019

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police last week arrested a 35-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of both of his parents at their residence in Toride City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 4).

At around 3:45 p.m. on September 2, Katsuyuki Takasaka, of no known occupation, allegedly used a bunka bocho knife to slash his father, 69, in the collarbone and his mother, 70, near the neck.

Both victims were transported to a hospital injuries not considered life-threatening, the Toride Police Station said.

A man stabbed his parents at their residence in Toride City on September 2 (Twitter)

Takasaka, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect lives in a different residence. After the incident, he fled the scene. It was not revealed where or when he was apprehended.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

