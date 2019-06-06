Ibaraki: Man, 34, accused of slashing son with knife

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly slashing his son with a knife at their residence in Kamisu City last month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 5).

On around May 5, Hideaki Inaba, of no known occupation, allegedly used a kitchen knife to slash the wrist of his 8-year-old son, who is a second-year elementary school student. The suspect also allegedly used scissors to cut one of his fingers.

The boy suffered injuries that required one week to heal, according to the Kamisu Police Station.

Inaba, who has been accused of inflicting injury, denies the allegations. “I didn’t do it,” the suspect told police.

The matter emerged when the boy arrived at school on May 5. He told his homeroom teacher, “My arms hurts. My father hurt me.” The teacher contacted a child consultation center that in turn alerted police two days later. The victim and his siblings are now residing at the center.

Considering that this is not the first time that one of Inaba’s children has been referred to a child consultation center over suspected abuse, police are investigating whether the suspect regularly abused his children.