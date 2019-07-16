Ibaraki: Man, 20, accused of fatally bludgeoning grandfather

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old over the alleged fatal bludgeoning of his grandfather at their residence in Hitachi City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (July 12).

At around 2:30 p.m. on July 12, Hiroki Kawasaki, of no known occupation, is alleged to have used a blunt object to repeatedly beat his grandfather, 66-year-old Masaichi, in the head.

Emergency personnel responding to a distress call placed by victim’s wife about one hour later found him lying face-up and bleeding from the head inside a room on the second floor.

The victim was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

Police later accused Kawasaki of murder. “My grandfather’s discipline at home was something I had been burdened with since I was young,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Fuji News Network (July 14).

The victim shared the residence with his wife, mother, her husband and the suspect. The suspect returned to the family home in May after attempting to make a career out of being a voice actor, police said.