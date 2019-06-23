Ibaraki: Male corpse found in irrigation channel

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse in an irrigation channel in Chikusei City on Sunday, reports TV Asahi (June 23).

At just past 5:00 a.m., a maintenance worker found the body lying face-down in the water of the channel, which measures 3.9 meters wide and 1.7 meters deep.

According to police, the man is believed to be in his 40s to 70s. He stood about 175 centimeters tall.

The man was clothed in a white and blue striped long-sleeve shirt. He was not wearing shoes. The body did not exhibit signs of major external wounds, police said.

Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.