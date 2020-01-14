Ibaraki: Male corpse found at Lake Kasumigaura

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a male corpse at Lake Kasumigaura on Monday, reports TBS News (Jan. 13).

At around 9:30 a.m., a fisherman reported the discovery of “what appears to be a head along a breakwater” of the lake in Tsuchiura City.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.

The location of the discovery is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Tsuchiura Station on the Joban Line.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.