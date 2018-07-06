Ibaraki glasswork maker accused of selling marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 34-year-old male glasswork artisan over the alleged sale of marijuana in Kanagawa Prefecture, reports Nippon News Network (July 5).

Two years ago, Jun Kanno, a resident of Naka City, Ibaraki Prefecture, allegedly passed 1.1 grams of marijuana on to a man, aged in his 30s, in a parking lot in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture in exchange for 5,000 yen.

The suspect was also found to have 3.6 grams of the drug in his possession, according to police.

During a search of his residence, which also serves as a workshop, police found colorful glass pipes that are used for smoking marijuana. Officers also discovered equipment for cultivating marijuana, including flowerpots, fertilizer and special lighting.

Kanno, who has been accused of possession for the purpose of sale, partially denies the allegations. “I grow marijuana to smoke, not to sell,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Police are now investigating whether to accuse Kanno of cultivating the drug.