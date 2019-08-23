Ibaraki: Gang of four binds, robs elderly couple in Mito

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for four men who robbed an elderly couple in Mito City later Thursday, reports TV Asahi (Aug. 23).

At around 11:15 p.m., the four men burst into the residence, located in the Sakadocho area, and tied up the hands and feet of the man and woman, aged 74 and 69, respectively, with adhesive tape.

“Don’t make a sound,” one of the perpetrators reportedly said. “If you make noise, we’ll kill you.”

The perpetrators fled the scene after taking 120,000 yen in cash and three mobile telephones. There were no injuries to the elderly couple, police said.

Standing between 165 and 180 centimeters in height, the perpetrators were wearing black masks and black clothing.

Police are seeking their whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.