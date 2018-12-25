Ibaraki: Filipino national accused of stabbing, robbing woman

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a male Filipino national over the alleged stabbing and robbery of a woman at her residence in Chikusei City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Dec. 24).

At around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, the man, 31, barged into the residence and held a knife up to the woman. “Hand over the money,” he allegedly threatened before slashing her in the neck and beating her in the face.

After the suspect stole 97,000 yen in cash, he fled the scene, according to the Chikusei Police Station.

The woman suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

The woman knows the suspect through an acquaintance. After police located him at an unspecified location in Chikusei, he was accused of robbery and attempted murder.

The suspect was in possession of a blood-stained knife at the time of his arrest. In commenting on the allegations, the suspect admitted to taking the money but denies having an intent to kill, police said.