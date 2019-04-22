Ibaraki cops hunt for man who robbed convenience store of…a can of coffee

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who robbed a convenience in Kasama City of a single can of coffee, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 21).

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the perpetrator approached the counter of at an outlet of 7-Eleven with the can. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said while thrusting a knife before a 60-year-old male clerk.

After the clerk stepped away from the register, the perpetrator fled the story with the can.

Later on Sunday, police released security camera footage showing the perpetrator. Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, he stands up to 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark coat, pants and cap. He also had a ski mask covering his mouth.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.