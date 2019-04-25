Ibaraki: Chiropractor accused of exposing self to female patients

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a chiropractor in Koga City for allegedly exposing himself to two female patients over the past month, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 25).

On the morning of March 24, Satoru Yamazaki, 45, allegedly pressed his nude lower body into both hands of a female patient, aged in his 20s, while she was face-down on a treatment table in a clinic.

Yamazaki denies the allegations.

Yamazaki was first arrested on April 8 over a similar incident involving a different woman that took place later on March 24.

After the first arrest, the first woman heard about it and contacted police, saying that the thing had happened to her.