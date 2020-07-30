‘Hypnotized’ man not prosecuted over stabbing at koban

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 57-year-old man over a stabbing incident at a police box in Katsushika Ward earlier this year that left one person injured, reports TBS News (July 29).

On the morning of April 30, the suspect, who lives in the ward, allegedly used a knife to stab a male assistant for the koban (police box) for the Kameari Police Station in the back and buttocks.

The assistant, 61, suffered light injuries, police said previously.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of the suspect. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After the incident, the suspect fled the scene. Officers located him at a residence about 400 meters from the koban about 30 minutes later.

At first, the suspect thrust the knife at the officers. However, he later surrendered.

Prior to his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, the suspect said that he had been “hypnotized.” However, he later declined to comment.