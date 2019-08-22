Hyogo: Yakuza shot by gunman in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police believe that an ongoing dispute between criminal syndicates was behind a shooting incident in Kobe on Wednesday that left one suspected Yamaguchi-gumi member injured, reports Kyodo News (Aug. 22).

At around 6 p.m., a gunman used a motorcycle to approach a vehicle containing the suspected Yamaguchi-gumi member, believed to be in his 50s, after it arrived at a parking lot in the Kumochicho area of Chuo Ward.

After opening fire at the gang member, who was struck with three bullets, the gunman fled the scene on the motorcycle.

The victim, who was wounded in the abdomen and arm, is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital, police said.

The gunman was wearing a white helmet that covered his face. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Due to the fact that the gunman rode up immediately after the arrival of the vehicle, police suspect it was a planned hit.

Th incident took place in front of an office of the Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi. It is located in a residential area about 300 meters from JR Shin-Kobe Station.

Ongoing dispute

Police suspect that the incident is connected to an ongoing dispute involving the Yamaguchi-gumi and two splinter organizations.

The Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi formed following the dissolution of the Yamaguchi-gumi in 2015. In April of 2017, the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi formed after key affiliate gangs broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi.