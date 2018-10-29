Hyogo: Yakuza found with 2 guns after shooting in Kobe

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member who was found to be in possession of two pistols following a shooting in Kobe’s Nagata Ward last week, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 24).

At around 11:55 p.m. on October 23, a person living in the Teraikecho residential area of Nagata Ward tipped off police about “shots fired.”

Officers arriving in the area later found Keiichi Ogura, a 48-year-old member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, to be in possession of two pistols.

Ogura, who has been accused of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to Mainichi Broadcasting System (Oct. 24), a person shot video of a man — believed to be Ogura — who was behaving suspiciously near the area of the shooting at around the time police were tipped off.

Police are now investigating whether Ogura did in fact fire the shots.