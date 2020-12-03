Hyogo: Woman, son, granddaughter found dead in Himeji residence

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after three family members were found dead inside their residence in Himeji City, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 2).

On Tuesday night, fire and police personnel working off a tip found the body of Aiko Tamada, 79, in the kitchen on the first floor.

The bodies of her son, 52-year-old Yoshiya, and granddaughter, 15-year-old Saki, were discovered in a bedroom on the second floor.

All three bodies had ropes around their necks. No body showed signs of external wounds, police said.

The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, and the front door was locked. As well, what appears to be a suicide note was also found inside.

Authorities entered the residence after a male care worker visited a nearby koban police box around 7:00 p.m. that day. He said that he had been unable to contact Aiko.